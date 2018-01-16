9-1-1 Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox is making the call early: 9-1-1 will return for Season 2.

The network announced Tuesday that it has renewed Ryan Murphy’s star-studded procedural less than three weeks into its rookie run. The drama — starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton — got off to a strong start in its Jan. 3 premiere, drawing 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating. Not only did it build substantially on its X-Files lead-in (5.2 mil/1.4), but it won the night in the demo and represented the TV season’s best drama launch since ABC’s The Good Doctor. With DVR playback and multiplatform viewing, that debut audience swelled to 15 million.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad [Falchuk] and Tim [Minear] have done it again,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, co-CEOs of the Fox Television Group, in a joint statement. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”