Fear TWD Gets Season 4 Premiere Date

AMC has announced a return date for the largely revamped Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead prequel series will kick off Season 4 on Sunday, April 15 at a special time, 10/9c. The following week it moves back to 9 pm, where it will lead into the Season 3 premiere of Into the Badlands.

The fourth season of Fear TWD “will see the world of Madison Clark and her family through the eyes of Morgan Jones,” as The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James officially joins the cast. “The characters’ immediate past mixes with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart,” per the official logline.

In addition, AMC has announced that McMafia, its new international thriller based on Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, will arrive on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10/9c. The hour-long drama, co-produced by the BBC, tells the story of Alex Godman (Happy Valley‘s James Norton), the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history. Before long, he finds himself thrust into the world of organized crime. All eight episodes will be available immediately to AMC Premiere subscribers following its linear debut.

Last but not least is the six-part docuseries AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, premiering Monday, April 30 at 10/9c.

