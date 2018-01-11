Deadwood Update: HBO Boss 'Very Optimistic' About Fall 2018 Start

Your monthly Deadwood revival update has arrived, right on schedule.

HBO president Casey Bloys is confirming TVLine’s November scoop that the network is eyeing a Fall 2018 start for the long-gestating reunion movie. “A lot of things have to come together to get it right,” the exec concedes. “But I’m very optimistic about a Fall 2018 production [start]… if we can get all the actors back together.”

One of the key outstanding issues — money — has been ironed out, with Bloys saying the two-hour project’s budget “is going to be in the zone.”

It was last summer that Bloys confirmed to TVLine that the project was picking up steam. “The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for Deadwood fans and non-fans],” he said. “[Series creator] David [Milch] totally delivered on that. I think it’s a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we’re inclined to do it.”

Paula Malcomson, who played “Trixie the Whore” opposite Ian McShane’s F-bomb spewing Al Swearengen on the beloved series, recently told TVLine that the two-hour continuation is “a big Valentine” to the pair. She also expressed confidence that despite a long and rocky development period, “I really think it will happen [this time]. And I would never say that. I’m usually the most cynical about these things.”