Supernatural Team on Wayward Sisters' Winchesters Homage, Spinoff's 'Layers of Conflict' and Fan-Fave Crossovers

Longtime Supernatural fans might get a case of déjà vu while watching next Thursday’s backdoor pilot for the potential female-centric spinoff Wayward Sisters.

While Dean and Sam are stuck in The Bad Place, Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) “is calling to check in or maybe tell us about a case, and she can’t get a hold of us, and we’re not returning her calls,” star Jared Padalecki shared during TVLine’s set visit.

The Winchesters’ MIA status leads to an exchange that is “a direct homage to the beginning of Supernatural,” leading man Jensen Ackles added. The sheriff ends up calling her surrogate daughter, hunter Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), and says, “‘The boys have been on a hunting trip and haven’t been home in a few days,’ which is the exact same thing that Dean said to Sam in Episode 1, that Dad has been [on a hunting trip],” Ackles notes. “I love that aspect of it, that the genesis of both of them are very similar in that aspect. Obviously, the stories will be a little different, but it is this gathering of characters to go and save their friends or their family. So right then and there, that’s a great foundation to build stories on.”

TVLine also chatted with the episode’s writers, Andrew Dabb and Robert Berens, about the tension-filled interaction between the Wayward sisterhood, which also includes Jody’s other surrogate child Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), psychic Patience (Clark Backo), dreamcatcher Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) and Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster). Plus, Dabb and Berens reveal whether any other fan faves (Krissy! Max and Alicia Banes! Alice!) will join the ensemble.

TVLINE | We’ve now met all the Wayward girls, but we haven’t seen them interact. What’s the dynamic like between the four of them in Episode 10?

ROBERT BERENS | It’s a layer cake of different relationships. There’s a handful of really close bonds, some of which we are already familiar with, including Jody and Donna. But there’s some tension, certainly, amongst the girls, some of [whom are] just getting to know each other for the first time. Essentially, the Wayward episode is Claire’s homecoming in the wake of this calamity, and she’s walking into a household that has been changed since she’s been gone on the road.

Propelled by her visions, Patience is now staying with Jody. Claire has no idea who she is or what she’s doing, sleeping in what she thought of as her bedroom. Alex and Claire have a very loving but still prickly dynamic, which has gotten perhaps even a little more prickly because Claire left Jody alone, and Alex is very protective of Jody’s emotions. Ultimately, there are a lot of layers of conflict, but also a lot of love. As with our flagship [show], it’s about that kind of family relationship.

TVLINE | In this scenario, you have hunters that are also law enforcement. How does that change things in terms of plot and what they can do?

ANDREW DABB | [Episode] 10 is a very specific animal. It’s putting the team together to go save Sam and Dean. If we’re fortunate to have this show go forward, having Jody and Donna be a part of law enforcement, it creates opportunities. You don’t have to worry about the cops interrupting your hunt, because the cops are with you. They’re hunters. But it creates some limitations, too. It gives it some stakes. Jody is a public figure in Sioux Falls. If she gets caught standing over a beheaded body, people know who she is. It’s not a Sam and Dean situation where they can lie about who they are and hit the road. So it both offers us some opportunities, and it offers some good tension going forward.

TVLINE | You have a nice mix of fan favorites and new characters in the Wayward episode. Was there any thought about adding other characters we’ve seen, like the young hunter Krissy or the brother-and-sister witches, Max and Alicia Banes?

DABB | Ultimately, what you’re doing when you’re making a pilot, especially a pilot like this, is you’re creating opportunities. Even if those characters and some other characters from the Supernatural universe are not part of our core cast, those are people we would want to have the opportunity to use in Wayward and, potentially, in Supernatural going forward. Should Wayward be fortunate enough to go forward, we want to cross-pollinate the two shows as much as we can. Sometimes that will be with higher-profile characters: Sam and Dean, Castiel. Sometimes that would be with other characters like the ones you’re mentioning. Also, the way we see the situation in Jody’s house in Wayward, generally, is to some degree a little bit fluid. New people can come in and leave. It becomes a kind of rest stop along the way, but also something where we can explore other characters in this dynamic. Because like you mentioned, there are a lot of characters out there — Krissy, some characters we met this year like the safe-cracker [Alice] — who could be really fun to explore in this new context.

BERENS | Jody’s door is always open.

TVLINE | Jack formed a bond of sorts with Kaia. Can we expect him to have a relationship with the Wayward cast of characters?

DABB | As mentioned, should Wayward go forward, we’d like some cross-pollination, and Jack could certainly be a part of that. I don’t know that Jack is ready for a “relationship” at this point. He’s about three months old. So let’s give him a little time.

Supernatural‘s “Wayward Sisters” episode airs next Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c on The CW.