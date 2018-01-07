Grey's Spinoff Photos: Meredith Helps Shepherd In New Firefighter Drama

Meredith Grey is passing the baton to a new Shondaland heroine.

In the accompanying photos from the untitled Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff, Ellen Pompeo’s surgeon is seen chatting in the Grey Sloan Memorial with series lead Andy Herrera (played by Rosewood‘s Jaina Lee Ortiz), who’s definitely having a bad day.

The seed for the upcoming, still-untitled Grey’s offshoot was planted on the mothership drama when Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George) expressed his desire to hang up his scrubs and put on a firehouse uniform. Alas, despite the big smile he sports in the attached gallery, the career move is not a seamless one, you will see in the first episode.

The spinoff cast also includes Friday Night Lights/Aquarius alum Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, a lieutenant who sparks with Andy, and Dead of Summer‘s Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, a Seattle PD officer/Andy’s old flame. #LoveTriangleAlert

Medium‘s Miguel Sandoval co-stars as Andy’s father, who is the captain of Station 19. Rounding out the ensemble are Jay Hayden (The Catch), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist).

The 10-episode spinoff does not yet have a premiere date.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here) for a preview of the firefighter action, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in.