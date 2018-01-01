Peak TV Treasure: Blood Drive

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that helps you locate the hidden gems in this Peak TV era.

BLOOD DRIVE

NETWORK | Syfy

CREATED BY | James Roland

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 13

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | In a dystopian 1999 where “the world is broken,” food is scarce and oil costs $2,000 a barrel, an extremely eclectic assortment of people compete in the titular Los Angeles-to-Phoenix road race — with their eyes on a $10 million prize, and in which cars are fueled by… human blood. (Watch trailer.) Christina Ochoa (star of The CW’s Valor) plays Grace D’Argento, a lollipop-sucking femme fatale who has a very personal reason for braving the gruesome gauntlet, while Alan Ritchson (Smallville) is Arthur Bailey, a do-right lawman on the verge of uncovering sponsor Heart Industries’ nefarious agenda when he gets captured and is forced upon Grace as her partner. Overseeing the depraved dash is Blood Drive’s vaudevillian host Julian Slink, in a scenes-stealing, no-holds-barred turn by Falling Skies‘ Colin Cunningham.

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Grindhouse fare in the vein of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Savage Seven or They Call Her One Eye, or the original Mad Max movie (which also chronicled a deadly, dystopian, breathless road race). But really, the only requirement is an appreciation for the over-the-top splatterfests, outrageous verbal zingers and/or Ochoa’s midriff/Ritchson’s hip cuts, with zero aversion to blood or salty language.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Though the actual Blood Drive — which is populated by a variety of perverse racers such as The Gentleman and The Scholar, and Captain Clown D–k — is front-and-center for the first stretch of episodes, it at times takes a back seat to Grace’s secret agenda, Slink’s battle for job security and a B-story involving Arthur’s lawman partner (Thomas Dominique) and the Heart Industries minx (Marama Corlett) who “upgrades” him into her toy of (all) sorts. Also, the series serves up its own faux-mercials for inappropriately appropriate products/services such Kox Meat and The Suck Bus. Offended? There’s a complaint hotline for that!

IS IT COMING BACK? | O Negative. Immediately after the finale aired, series creator Roland announced on social media that although Syfy was the only outlet to have the “steel” to broadcast the show in the first place, the ratings were too low for renewal. The good news? The freshman run offers 95 percent closure, with just one tiny tease of what Season 2 might have looked like.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All 13 Season 1 episodes are available at Syfy.com.