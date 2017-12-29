Grandma Sheila, you had one job!

As Law & Order: SVU viewers know, Noah went missing at the end of the procedural’s fall finale, when his biological grandmother turned her back a moment too long, allowing the shady figure who’d been watching the boy to nab him. (At least, that’s what we think happened.) In the hour’s final moments, Olivia got a call at work alerting her to her son’s alarming absence.

And now, prepare to watch the stalwart Lt. Benson promptly lose her stuff.

RELATEDSVU Planning Harvey Weinstein Scandal Episode in Season 19

This exclusive sneak peek from the Jan. 3 episode (NBC, 9/8c), titled “Gone Baby Gone,” picks up just as Olivia and her team receive the bad news, then follows her as she tries to keep herself together on the way to the crime scene. Understandably, it doesn’t really work — she snaps at Fin to drive faster, fights to keep the tears out of her voice as she questions a shaken Sheila, then demands that the head of mall security lock down every single exit in the six-floor shopping center.

When he refuses… um, sir, you are aware that you’re dealing with a freaked-out and armed mother, right?

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your theories — like who was the person we saw hovering at the end of the fall finale? — on Noah’s apparent kidnapping.