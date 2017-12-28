Arrowverse Preview: The Flash Is Put on Trial, Supergirl Meets Brainiac and Green Arrow Forms an Unlikely Alliance

Twists that are legal, Legion and unlikely are at play when three Arrowverse shows resume their seasons the week of Monday, Jan. 15.

Here are the midseason premiere synopses for Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow released by The CW. (‘Member, Legends of Tomorrow returns Feb. 12, replacing Kara & Co. for a stretch in the Monday lead-off spot.)

SUPERGIRL: “Legion of Superheroes” (Monday, Jan. 15 at 8/7c)

Struggling to heal from her injuries inflicted by Reign, Supergirl remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached. Mon-El recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5 (Defiance‘s Jesse Rath), to try to bring her back. Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Superheroes to try to stop her.

THE FLASH: “The Trial of The Flash” (Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 pm)

As Barry’s trial for the murder of Clifford DeVoe begins, Iris and Joe must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry out of prison.

ARROW: “Divided” (Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 pm)

Despite losing half his team, Oliver remains confident that he, Felicity and Diggle can stop Cayden James and Black Siren However, when he discovers one of Cayden’s secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah spends time with Vince.

