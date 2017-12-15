Your first book-club recommendation for 2018 has arrived: PBS and Masterpiece have released a trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Little Women.

The story — based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel — is set during the Civil War and centers on the four March sisters as they cast aside their childhood innocence and embark on their first romances. In the trailer above, we see Oscar nominee Emily Watson (Genius) as the girls’ doting mother, who wants “real love… from good men” for all of her daughters. Aunt March, though (played by the legendary Angela Lansbury) has a more cynical point of view, referring to raising four children as “a recipe for heartache, headache and indigestion.” (Well, she’s not wrong.)

The girls all have their share of flirtations with young men, but headstrong author Jo (Maya Hawke) isn’t enamored with womanhood: “Being born a girl is the most disappointing thing that ever happened to me,” she complains. And book readers know that a great tragedy is soon to hit the March family. (Joey Tribbiani knows, that’s for sure.)

The three-part PBS/Masterpiece adaptation — with a cast that includes Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Willa Fitzgerald (MTV’s Scream) and Dylan Baker (The Americans) — debuts, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 13.