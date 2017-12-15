Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Poised to Direct Pivotal Alex Episode

That noise you hear is Grey’s Anatomy dusting off Ellen Pompeo‘s director’s chair.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Pompeo is poised to step behind the camera later this season to direct another episode of the long-running ABC drama. This will mark the actress’ second Grey’s directing stint; she helmed last season’s 18th episode, “Be Still, My Soul,” which revolved around the death of Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) mother.

Pompeo’s latest directing effort may prove to be equally as heavy.

Although the script is still being finalized and therefore is subject to change, sources tell TVLine that a portion of the episode will flash back to Alex’s (Justin Chambers) turbulent teenage years. Per Grey’s canon, Alex spent much of his childhood coping with a drug-addict father and schizophrenic mother (the latter of whom he had committed). He made his way through more than a dozen foster homes, spent time in juvenile detention and lost his virginity to a nurse at his high school at 15. Suffice it to say, the episode will have no shortage of ground to cover.

Producers are looking to bring in a different actor to play Young Alex.

Pompeo is slated to begin work on the episode in January, with an air date likely falling in March/April. Grey’s is set to resume its current 14th season on Jan. 18.