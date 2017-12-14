Chris Messina Wishes The Newsroom Was Still Around to Cover Trump

If you ever considered 2017’s tumultuous news cycle and wondered, “What would the journalists at Atlantis Cable News think of all of this?,” you’re in good company: The Newsroom alum Chris Messina has done the same.

And in a recent interview, when Aaron Sorkin’s HBO cable-news drama came up, Messina said he knows exactly where Reese — the arrogant, self described “douche on the side of the angels” who ran ACN and whom Messina played for three seasons — would be by now.

“Oh my God,” he said, laughing. “Reese probably would have been fired and arrested for harassment… There was one season in there where it looked like Reese was going to get arrested. I was kind of looking forward to that, seeing Reese behind bars, to see what would his life have been like in jail and Jane Fonda” — who played Reese’s mom, Leona — “coming to visit me in jail.”

All of this, of course, ignores the fact that Reese mellowed considerably toward the end of the series’ run and redeemed himself a bit. “It was more fun to be the bad Reese, though,” Messina muses. “But it’s always nice to see a character grow, so it was fun to do. But it would be pretty incredible to see what Aaron Sorkin would do with everything. With Trump. I mean, it would have been a really interesting couple of seasons.”

