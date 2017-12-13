Robert Knepper to Stay on iZombie; 'No Evidence of Wrongdoing' on Show's Set

Robert Knepper will remain a cast member on The CW’s iZombie, after the show’s producers conducted an internal investigation of the actor’s conduct on set.

Knepper faces accusations of violent sexual assault by five different women that span three decades, but Warner Bros. TV tells our sister site Deadline that their inquiry, which involved members of the iZombie cast and crew, “found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show.” (They made no comment about the aforementioned allegations, however, which all occurred before Knepper’s time on iZombie.)

Knepper plays Blaine’s real-estate tycoon dad Angus on iZombie, which returns for its fourth season next year on The CW. He made his debut as Angus in Season 2, and was promoted to a series regular in July. Knepper is also known for his roles on Prison Break, Heroes and Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival.

The full statement from Warner Bros. TV reads as follows: “We were deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding Robert Knepper. As a result, we conducted an internal inquiry with some of the cast and crew of iZombie. We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show. We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority.”