Ratings: The Walking Dead Fall Finale Numbers the Worst Since Season 2

In the wake of Sunday’s fall finale of The Walking Dead, the Nielsens delivered to the AMC drama news that was as almost bad as that which Carl shared with Rick, Michonne and viewers in the episode’s last seconds: According to our sister site Variety, “How It’s Gotta Be” was the series’ lowest-rated midseason finale since Season 2 back in 2011.

The plus-sized installment — in which Negan and the Saviors struck back against the AHK (Alexandria/Hilltop/Kingdom) uprising — averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That was improvement over the previous week’s season low (a 3.3 rating and an audience of 7.5 million)… but still the worst that a midseason finale had done in six years.

Overall, TWD is having a rough go of it in Season 8. Its premiere — which also marked its 100th episode — was its lowest-rated since Season 3. The first half of Season 8 averaged a 3.9 rating and 8.7 million viewers per episode, down significantly from Season 7 (5.7, 12.1). And you can guess where the show fell on TVLine’s rundown of Fall TV Winners and Losers.

Do you think TWD can turn it around? Will you tune in for the midseason premiere and the aftermath of Carl’s big reveal? Hit the comments.