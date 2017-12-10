iZombie Season 4: Liv Feeds on Snobby Dowager Brain — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Chew on this: iZombie brain-eater Liv and Dame Maggie Smith have something in common — or at least they will, when the CW series’ undead heroine chows down on her next meal.

In Season 4’s second episode, Liv feeds on the noggin of a rich, haughty dowager, and as you can see in TVLine’s exclusive first look, she really gets into character as she takes on the widow’s mannerisms and fashion.

But while Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey was feared but respected by her servants, Liv’s food supply comes courtesy of sixty-something murder victim Sandra Brinks, who is hated by her personal staff, as well as everyone who works at the golf course she frequents.

From the color of Liv’s perfectly coiffed hairdo, it’s also clear that the medical examiner is sticking to her pale personal style, despite the fact that the undead are now out in the open and under attack.

iZombie Season 4 is slated to premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date next year on The CW.

Check out the photo above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Dowager Liv!