Legends of Tomorrow Star Exits Series

The Waverider’s team roster is going through another shake-up.

Legends of Tomorrow star Franz Drameh, who plays Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, has exited the CW series after Tuesday’s emotional fall finale, EW.com reports.

In the episode, Jax struggled to come to terms with the loss of his Firestorm other half, Martin Stein (played by former series regular Victor Garber), who died during last week’s Arrowverse “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event. After running into a younger version of Stein, Jax gave his friend a warning letter to open in the future — but the physicist burned it, knowing that he will have lived a full life by the time of his death. Jax — who lost his superpowers when the Firestorm matrix was separated — then decided to depart the Waverider, telling Sara that it was time for a new adventure.

Drameh’s Jax was first introduced on The Flash. The character then moved to the spinoff Legends, where Drameh has been a series regular since the show’s launch in 2016.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 resumes in February 2018.