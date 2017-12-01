Billy Bush to Visit Colbert's Late Show

Billy Bush is back: The former Today host will stop by CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, making his first late-night appearance since the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape last October.

News of the booking comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who notes that Bush’s Late Show appearance comes just days after Today host Matt Lauer was fired by NBC following a number of sexual harassment allegations. Bush lost his own job at Today last October after a tape of him and President Trump surfaced from Bush’s days at Access Hollywood that featured Trump bragging about “grab[bing women] by the p—y.” (Gee, wonder if Colbert will ask him about that?)

Bush first broke his silence about the tape and his firing in May, in an interview with THR where he said he was “totally and completely gutted” when he saw the tape. He also appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America that month and spoke to anchor Robin Roberts about the fallout. He is plotting a TV comeback, though, telling THR that “I plan to return to the job I love.”

