Did Arrowverse Fail Wedding Etiquette? Why Did SVU Hype Old Secret? Does Gotham Hate Kids? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including the Arrowverse crossover, SVU, Riverdale and Gotham!

1 | The Miss Universe pageant’s Miss South Africa made a bold choice to go with non-waterproof mascara, huh?

2 | Did Sunday’s Outlander feature way too much of Claire wandering in the wilderness?

RELATEDLost Vet Maggie Grace Joins Fear the Walking Dead

3 | Rhetorical question: Is The Walking Dead‘s Carl really dumb enough to invite Siddiq — a total stranger and, for all he knew, a Savior — back to Alexandria in the middle of a war with Negan’s army? Non-rhetorical question: How many of you are now wondering whether there is “A” connection between the Scavengers and the Termians?

4 | Regarding the Arrowverse crossover event: Did people in the wedding party actually not RSVP for the WestAllen wedding until the day before? Speaking of poor etiquette, why couldn’t Felicity wait until after Barry and Iris were finished getting hitched to ask Dig to marry her and Oliver, too? (It’s not like he couldn’t officiate another ceremony right after!) Did it seem conspicuous that, juxtaposed with Oliver and Kara’s direct doppelgängers, we got Eobard Thawne instead of a Barry-X? And did Barry have to just let Eobard go, as if that decision is not going to come back to bite him in the ass? Couldn’t he have at least pipeline’d him?

5 | Jeopardy! fans, how hard did you cringe at this poorly timed Al Franken clue on Monday’s broadcast?

6 | Now that This Is Us‘ “Number One,” “Number Two” and “Number Three” episodes are done, wasn’t way too much time spent in the overlapping flashback (which we saw unfold three times)? Is the show piling too many tragedies on poor Kevin this season? And do we dare hope that shot of a little boy waiting to be adopted means a happy ending is on the way for Randall and Beth?

7 | Is this an image from the latest episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or the most recent season of American Horror Story?

8 | Maybe we have asked this before, but: How do the wings fit into a lingerie drawer?

9 | Can someone explain to us why this week’s Law & Order: SVU, hyped on social media with the hashtag #BensonsSecret, centered on a detail from her past we learned a long time ago?

10 | Chicago P.D. fans: After meeting Burgess’ boyfriend, are you rooting for the two to work it out?

11 | Since it doesn’t appear Demi Moore will be in any more Empire episodes, we gotta ask: Could the conclusion of Nurse Claudia’s arc have been any more anticlimactic?

12 | Biggest Riverdale twist of the week: Sheriff Keller’s affair, Cheryl’s crush on Josie… or Sheriff Keller’s totally ripped bod? And really, Jughead, you just take the sneaky Serpent lawyer for her word when she tells you that your dad is in trouble?

13 | Why would Mr. Robot‘s Elliot expect his young pal Mohammed to enjoy Back to the Future Part II, when the kid had never even seen the original?

14 | Did anyone else naively think that CBS’ Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo was going to air, y’know, live?

15 | Was it weird for The Big Bang Theory to reuse soundbites of the late Carol Ann Susi as Howard’s mother in new flashbacks to 2010? And if Penny’s laptop was broken, couldn’t she have just used her smartphone to access her email?

16 | To recap: Gotham this season executed a young boy in cold blood, and this week had a villain threaten the life of a tyke? Darrrrrrk. Also, is anyone buying Lee, dramatic hair extensions or not, as a the boss of a seedy neighborhood?

17 | Did The Orville‘s Adrianne Palicki appear suddenly tan in this week’s episode? (Did the ship spend Thanksgiving in Tahiti?) And speaking of Palicki, is it a tease to have both her and the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. both in outer space right now?

18 | On Supernatural, couldn’t the demon have also used Sam’s blood to open the lock? Or is Lucifer’s cage just Hell-adjacent?

19 | How did Tim Gunn allow the entire (90-minute!) Project Runway reunion go by without asking Kentaro about his infamous dead cat incident?

20 | Three months into her run, is Megyn Kelly — who began Friday’s show touting a holiday gift giveaway before awkwardly transitioning into a report on Charles Manson — still giving you tonal whiplash?

Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!