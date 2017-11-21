The Voice Top 12 Results Show Recap: Was the Right Singer Sent Packing?

Headed into The Voice’s Top 12 Results Show Tuesday, it looked, based on iTunes rankings and Monday’s TVLine poll, like Shi’Ann Jones was going to be singing for a save — and hopefully, not a Mariah Carey song, either. Team Jennifer’s green teen was last in sales and close to last in votes. So the question was really, WTH was Miley Cyrus wearing?!? No, seriously, the question was, against whom would Shi’Ann be singing, Ashland Craft, Davon Fleming or Red Marlow, who was polling higher than Adam Cunningham but selling worse?

But a funny thing happened on the way to Shi’Ann singing for a save — she got enough votes that she didn’t have to! Surprised? I was. I like her all right, she just isn’t well-trained enough yet to control her voice and compete with powerhouses like Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson. So, who was in the Bottom Two? Before we found out, JHud joined her team for a rendition of “Let It Be” on which she, Shi’Ann, Davon and Noah Mac all tried to sing louder than each other rather than prettier than each other, resulting in a noisy mess that made you want to clean out your ears with a Beatles album. Adam Levine gave a performance of “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5 that was so laid-back, it was practically reclining. Pitch Perfect 3’s Elizabeth Banks turned up to premiere the music video that mashed up “Cups,” George Michael’s “Freedom,” the Bellas and the Top 12 in pretty spectacular harmony. Finally, Blake Shelton joined his team for a rollicking rendition of “If It Will, It Will” that ended up including my favorite Chloe Kohanski performance since “Landslide.”

And in the moments of truth…

Sent to Safety (in Chronological Order)

Addison Agen (Team Adam)

Noah Mac (Team Jennifer)

Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake)

Brooke Simpson (Team Miley)

Keisha Renee (Team Blake)

Shi’Ann Jones (Team Jennifer)

Janice Freeman (Team Miley)

Davon Fleming (Team Jennifer)

Ashland Craft (Team Miley)

Red Marlow (Team Blake)



Bottom Two

Adam Cunningham (Team Adam), “Fortunate Son” — Grade: B+ | Having done a great job picking his own song — no Phil Collins nonsense here! — the country rocker came out on stage breathing fire, putting on a show that served as a blazing reminder that, as funny as Red is, Adam’s more charismatic. If he had been allowed to do this on Monday, he wouldn’t have been in the Bottom Two in the first place.

Jon Mero (Team Adam), “I Want You Back” — Grade: C | Almost from the start, it felt like it was over for Jon. He was entertaining to watch, but he moved around so much that it impacted his vocals — kind of a no-no in a singing competition. And was it just me, or did it seem like he thought it was over, too, so he was just having fun up there rather than trying to convince viewers to keep him around for another week?

Saved | Adam Cunningham

Eliminated | Jon Mero

