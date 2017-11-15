The X-Files Season 11 Gets January Premiere Date — See First Poster

If there’s iced tea in that bag, it could be love. And if not, well at least we’ve got an official return date for The X-Files‘ Season 11.

The continued revival of Fox’s sci-fi drama will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8/7c), TVLine has learned.

In addition, the network has released the upcoming season’s striking poster, which promises/warns, “The truth is closer than ever.” (Scroll down to see it in full.)

Given various preview videos and the intel we’ve gleaned, Season 11 appears to center on Mulder and Scully’s son, William, whom Scully had to give up for adoption for his safety not long after his birth. “We explore that father-son-mother relationship, and you’ll see more of William than you’ve seen in a long time,” series creator Chris Carter said at this year’s New York Comic Con.

In addition, the upcoming 10-episode run — eight standalone, two mythology — will feature Lone Gunman Langley (who’s dead… right?), a Skinner backstory installment, some key revelations about Cigarette Smoking Man, Scully and Mulder “kissing close” at some point and a Mulder-Skinner fistfight that’s “about Scully,” Mitch Pileggi confirms. Barbara Hershey (Beaches) and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) are slated to guest-star.

In related scheduling news: Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1 procedural, which stars Connie Britton and Peter Krause, will premiere at 9 pm on Jan. 3, following the return of Moose & Squirrel Mulder and Scully.

Peruse the poster below (click on the image to see it larger), then hit the comments: What are you most excited and/or worried about re: The X-Files‘ return?