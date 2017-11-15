TVLine Items: Archie Panjabi Returns to Blindspot, Med Dad Cast and More

Archie Panjabi has some unfinished (Big Bad) business with Blindspot.

The Good Wife vet — who recently returned to CBS via an episode of Bull — will reprise her Blindspot role of Zero Division head Nas Kamal in an upcoming Season 3 episode of the NBC drama. Weller’s onetime paramour plays “a small but integral part in bringing down the bad guys this year,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW.com.

The EP also recently revealed to TVLine that viewers will learn if Nas was able to get any intel from Shepherd, who was placed in Nas’ custody during the Season 2 finale.

Blindspot currently airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago Med has tapped Michel Gill (House of Cards) to recur during Season 3 as the estranged father of Dr. Sarah Reese, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Crackle has renewed the tech-infused thriller StartUp, starring Martin Freeman and Adam Brody, for Season 3.

* National Geographic has greenlit the six-part limited series Valley of the Boom, about the culture of speculation, innovation and debauchery that led to the rapid inflation and burst of the 1990s tech bubble. The project hails from executive producers Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) and Arianna Huffington.