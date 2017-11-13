Arrow Star Stephen Amell on EP's Suspension: 'If You're Not Part of the Solution, You're Part of the Problem'

Arrow leading man Stephen Amell is speaking out for the first time since the show’s executive producer Andrew Kreisberg was suspended amid sexual harassment allegations.

Warner Bros. TV on Friday suspended Kreisberg — who serves as a co-showrunner on Supergirl and The Flash, but also holds an EP title on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow — as the studio investigated numerous allegations of endemic sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact (as first detailed by our sister site Variety).

In a Facebook Live video on Monday, Amell said, “I have no interest in speaking about an ongoing investigation — but if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m sure that you can figure it out — other than to say WB is conducting an investigation into what is being alleged against one of the producers on our show, and if they need my help in any way, shape or form, they will get it.”

“I thought it was appropriate before I spoke to you, or before I spoke publicly, to speak with our cast and our crew, which I got the chance to do this morning,” Amell continued before referring to the statements of his Arrow-verse co-stars. “I certainly can’t pontificate in an eloquent or such a succinct manner like [Arrow‘s] Emily [Bett Rickards] did, like [Supergirl‘s] Melissa [Benoist] did, like [Legends of Tomorrow‘s] Caity Lotz did. I stand behind and fully support everything that they said.”

Amell went on to show his support for the show’s crew, whom he called “our biggest asset.” “Their biggest strength and our biggest strength is working on it as a team,” he added. “I think we can do this because we promote and champion a safe and progressive work environment. I told them this morning, and I tell you now — and I meant it — that if anyone ever feels anything less than 100 percent safe, or anyone feels as though they aren’t allowed to express themselves and be the person that they are, that they should come to whomever they’re supposed to go to, and I’ll stand right beside them, right behind them. I’ll speak on their behalf, if need be.”

Amell concluded his video by declaring that “in situations like this, if you’re not active part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem. Period. That’s it. We do our best to have the best possible work environment. We will continue to do so. Again, I echo the statements made by my friend and coworker Emily Bett Rickards, Caity Lotz, Melissa Benoist and the chorus of others that have come forward and called for a safe, progressive, equal working environment.”