Roseanne Revival: ABC Increases Episode Order Ahead of 2018 Premiere

When it comes to ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival, eight is apparently not enough.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the network — which initially commissioned eight new episodes of the classic family comedy — has ordered one additional episode, bringing the total to 9. Five episodes have already been shot and, according to sources, ABC execs are very pleased with what they are seeing. Roseanne Revival Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour last month, ABC president Channing Dungey assured Roseanne fans that the revival would harken back to the show’s Emmy-winning heyday. “We’ve now heard the broad strokes of the creative for these eight episodes,” she said, “and feel very confident that it is going to be a return to the show everyone knew and loved.”

Dungey also confirmed what TVLine first reported back in May: The series-ending death of John Goodman’s Dan will be completely ignored.

Goodman will be joined in the revival by titular star Roseanne Barr as well as fellow original cast members Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke — aka Becky No. 2 — will also be back but she will be playing a brand new character. Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Johnny Galecki will be able to sneak away from Big Bang Theory long enough to reprise his role as David.