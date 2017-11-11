Ratings: Five-0, MacGyver at Season Highs; Inhumans Flat With Finale

Both CBS’ MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 this Friday hit season highs in total audience while matching their best demo numbers of the fall.

Mac drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week, while Steve did 9.1 mil and a 1.1, rising 6 percent and two tenths. In fact, both shows marked their largest audiences since March 10.

Blue Bloods then delivered its second-biggest audience of the season (9.8 mil) while rising a tenth in the demo (to a 1.0).

Over on ABC, Marvel’s Inhumans wrapped its eight-episode run with 1.95 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, matching its week-ago numbers. Through last week, the limited-run series was averaging 2.65 mil and a 0.6. TVLine readers gave the closer an average grade of “C.”

Opening ABC’s night, Once Upon a Time (2.41 mil/0.5) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Crazy Ex (710K/0.2) was flat, while Jane (710K/0.3) ticked up.

NBC | Blindspot (3.35 mil/0.7) lost some viewers while steady in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.1 mil/0.8) was flat, while The Exorcist (1.3 mil/0.4) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.