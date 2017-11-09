Big Little Lies: Who's Not Returning?

Big Little Lies is looking to add some additional girl power behind-the-scenes in Season 2.

Sources confirm that Season 1 helmer/EP Jean-Marc Vallée — who picked up two Emmys in September for his work on the HBO “limited” series (one for producing, one for directing) — will be stepping away from the director’s chair in Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. Rumor has it the search is on for a female director to succeed him.

An HBO rep declined to confirm anything about a potential second season of Big Little Lies.

Vallée was initially against the idea of sequel, telling Vulture last April, “No, no, this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2. That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.” However, the auteur changed his tune after BLL swept the Emmys. “It’d be great to reunite the team and to do it,” he said backstage. “Are we going to be able to do it, altogether? I wish. We’ll see.”

As TVLine first reported, HBO is eyeing a Spring 2018 production start for the female-driven phenom.