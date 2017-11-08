Dynasty Lands Full-Season Order at CW

Keep the Champagne and caviar flowing: The CW has picked up its Dynasty reboot for a full season, TVLine has learned.

Dynasty‘s freshman season will now run a total of 22 episodes, a network rep confirms, and will continue in the new year after its fall finale, currently slated for Dec. 6. Elizabeth Gillies stars as ambitious rich girl Fallon Carrington, who’s locked in a cat-fight for dominance with Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), the much younger new wife of Fallon’s energy-mogul dad Blake (Grant Show).

Ratings haven’t exactly been fabulous: Dynasty debuted last month to 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, and sank to 740,000/0.2 for last week’s airing (which, to be fair, ran versus Game 7 of the World Series). But however meager, those numbers must’ve been enough to convince The CW to pull the trigger on a full-season order.

As for The CW’s other new fall series: The military drama Valor will not get a full-season order, TVLine has confirmed, capping its freshman season at 13 episodes. A decision on a possible Season 2 won’t be made until next May.

Excited to see more Dynasty? Share your thoughts on Season 1 so far in the comments.