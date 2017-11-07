Grey's Video: 'Cristina' Begs Mer to Save Her in Landmark 300th Episode

Halloween may be behind us, but Grey’s Anatomy’s doctors are still very much being haunted in Thursday’s milestone 300th episode of the ABC drama (8/7c). “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” has “this very nostalgic feeling,” Kevin McKidd (Owen) says in the above featurette previewing the hour.

But that might actually be putting it mildly. As you’ll see among the clips for the installment, a patient of Meredith’s — hurt when a roller-coaster car falls off the rails at a county fair — immediately reminds Grey of her much-missed person, Cristina. So, when push comes to shove and the young woman is being wheeled into surgery, she pleads with Mer to save her by any means necessary. If it’ll help, “pretend I’m your friend,” she begs.

Also included in the preview are many of McKidd’s castmates’ thoughts on the show reaching 300 episodes, and series creator Shonda Rhimes’ take on the outing. “It feels a little bit like old Grey’s in that it’s fun and it’s funny,” she says, “and yet it still has that heart that Grey’s has.”

Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff, who’s done a remarkable job of lightening up the drama since returning for Season 14, wrote the hour, and EP Debbie Allen (Catherine) directed. To check out Mer’s reunion with ‘Cristina’ and more, press PLAY on the video above.