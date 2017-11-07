Blue Bloods' Amy Carlson Breaks Silence on Hasty Exit, Laments Linda's Tragic End: 'I Wouldn't Have Done That'

Like many Blue Bloods fans, Amy Carlson was not a fan of her character Linda’s hasty exit.

“I feel badly that she dies the way she dies,” Carlson told our sister site Deadline in her first full-length interview since her off screen demise in September’s Season 8 premiere. “I did not know they would do that. I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that.”

Although Carlson did not discuss the circumstances that led to her departure, the actress revealed that she “was not invited” to appear in the opener. Had she turned up in the episode, it might’ve cushioned the blow for fans, she posited. “It would’ve been nice for the fans to see her demise, to be a participant in it,” she lamented. “That was my vote for the fans… I hear from them all the time, ‘We really want you to come back.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s impossible.’ But they also say [they] wish [they] could’ve mourned the character.”

Carlson noted that she would be amenable to making a brief return to bring her storyline to a more satisfying conclusion, either via a dream sequence or perhaps a flashback showing Linda’s helicopter demise. “Of course I’d be open to that,” she shared. “It’s been hard on the fans. I never wanted it to end that way, so I feel sad for the fans because everyone wants closure.”