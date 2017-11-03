Report: House of Cards Poised to Write Out Kevin Spacey for Final Season

Frank Underwood’s time on House of Cards looks to be ending in scandal.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix’s political drama is currently reworking scripts for the sixth and final season to write out series star Kevin Spacey’s character, former President Frank Underwood. (Production on the series was suspended earlier this week, and THR reports the shutdown could last two weeks or longer, to give the writers time to reshape the story without Frank.)

Spacey has been hit with a number of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the past week, led by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp saying Spacey made sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14 years old. Since then, a number of House of Cards crew members have come forward to accuse Spacey of sexual harassment and assault on and off the show’s set.

Since Frank Underwood is the show’s main character, he won’t be easy to remove; in fact, Season 6’s first two episodes have already been filmed. But last season ended with Frank resigning the presidency, with his wife and running mate Claire — played by Emmy nominee Robin Wright — being sworn in as his replacement. So Season 6 could plausibly focus on Claire’s new administration, without much input from Frank. (Let the record show: We were already hoping this scenario would come to pass.)

Netflix announced this week that Season 6 would be House of Cards‘ final season, while insisting the decision was made months ago and had nothing to do with the allegations against Spacey. The streaming service is also reportedly developing a Cards spinoff, possibly focused on Frank’s chief of staff Doug Stamper.

Would you watch a Frank-less House of Cards? Cast your vote in the comments.