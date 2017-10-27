Ratings: The Orville Returns to Thursday Highs, Great News Rises

Fox’s The Orville returned from a two-week break to 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, up 24 and 20 percent from its last fresh outing to mark its best Thursday numbers to date.

Leading into that, Gotham (2.8 mil/0.9) added a handful of eyeballs while holding onto its demo low.

Elsewhere…

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/1.8) dipped 6 and 14 percent with its flashback-heavy, cast-thinning episode, while Scandal (4.9 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (3.6 mil/0.9) were steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.92 mil/0.6) ticked down a tenth. Arrow (1.37 mil/0.5) flirted with its smallest audience ever (1.36 mil) while holding onto its demo low.

CBS | The network’s Thursday Night Football coverage (8.1 mil/2.2) is down about 20 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

NBC | Superstore (4.6 mil/1.2), Will & Grace (6.6 mil/1.8) and Chicago Fire (6.5 mil/1.2) all ticked up a tenth, Great News (4 mil/1.0) rose two tenths and The Good Place (4 mil/1.1)w as steady.

