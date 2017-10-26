The Crown Taps Olivia Colman to Play Queen Elizabeth in Seasons 3 and 4

Meet the new face of the British monarchy.

Netflix’s The Crown has cast Emmy nominee Olivia Colman to play Queen Elizabeth II in the period drama’s upcoming third and fourth seasons, per our sister site Variety. Colman will replace Claire Foy, who won a Golden Globe for playing Elizabeth in Season 1, and will reprise the role in the upcoming sophomore season.

The recasting isn’t a total shock: Creator Peter Morgan has always said he intended to cast another actress to play an older version of Elizabeth in later seasons. (The Crown, which traces the life story of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is planned to run six or seven seasons altogether, with Season 1 only covering Elizabeth’s reign until 1955.)

Colman is best known to American TV fans for her co-starring role on BBC America’s Broadchurch, opposite David Tennant, and in the AMC miniseries The Night Manager, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination. Her other TV credits include Fleabag, Drunk History and Doctor Who.

Season 2 of The Crown — now confirmed as Foy’s final season in the leading role — debuts Friday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.

What do you think of the casting: spot-on, or way off the mark? Share your thoughts in the comments.