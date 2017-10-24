Liar Video: Laura Threatens to Divest Andrew of His Most Precious Parts

After the last few weeks, you might find it cathartic to watch a violated woman wax vengeful while her accused rapist is tied up and at her mercy. If so, do we have a clip for you.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s Liar (Sundance TV, 10/9c), Laura (played by Downton Abbey‘s Joanne Froggatt) finally has Andrew (Forever‘s Ioan Gruffudd) where she wants him: immobilized and unable to protect himself from her wrath. In case you’re behind on the thriller, a brief catch-up: Laura and Andrew went on one date, but when she woke up the next morning, she was convinced that he’d raped her. He maintains his innocence… but as the series has progressed, he’s looked more and more guilty. And when the official charges against Andrew are dropped due to lack of evidence — not to mention when a deception in her personal life is brought to light — Laura decides to cut right to the root of the problem, so to speak.

“The other day, I didn’t know what to do with myself,” she tells him in the video above. “I didn’t know who to talk to. So I ended up Googling ‘What do rapists deserve?'” And that crowdsourcing leads her to a very interesting, possibly bloods solution.

Press PLAY on the video above to see if Laura can go through with it.