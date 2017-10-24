Trevor Noah Slams O'Reilly's 'Enablers' at Fox News for Harassment Hypocrisy

Trevor Noah has a bone to pick with Fox News regarding its recent coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Though anchors on the conservative network have called Weinstein “vile,” “sickening” and “disgusting” for his years of harassing and assaulting women in Hollywood, Noah noted on Monday’s The Daily Show that Fox News has yet to properly handle its own problem with sexual predators.

“Fox News might be woke in the streets, but they’re definitely enablers in the sheets,” he said, referring to the recent news that now-fired Bill O’Reilly was offered a four-year contract at the network, even after Fox News executives became aware of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“There is no faster way to get Fox to care about something than to find out a powerful liberal person has done it,” Noah continued. “At least with Weinstein, Hollywood has totally shut him out. He’s kicked out of his company. He’s banned from The Academy. But less than six months after Fox fired O’Reilly, they invited him back for a friendly primetime visit.”

Noah admitted that Fox News’ outrage over the Weinstein allegations is a step in the right direction. But why doesn’t the network hold its own employees to the same standard?

“[This problem] is not supposed to be partisan,” Noah said. “Everyone has an issue. Wall Street, Silicon Valley, construction sites — basically every place that has men. Fox News was right to call it out, not because they can score political points, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

He added: “Fox News, please, keep going after sexual harassers. I applaud you. And the great news is, you don’t even have to leave the building.”

