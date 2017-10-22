Madam Secretary‘s Elizabeth & Co. couldn’t avoid a governmental shutdown in Sunday’s episode, but that was hardly the toughest blow the hour offered up: By the end of the hour that Sec. McCord’s Chief of Staff Nadine Tolliver was ending her tenure at the State Department.

Just after the episode aired, Bebe Neuwirth announced her departure from the CBS series — which she requested —via a series of tweets.

1/3 So grateful for my time @MadamSecretary – a wonderful show where I love the cast, crew, background artists. #lifelongfriends — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

2/3 So grateful to @CBS for accepting my request to depart @MadamSecretary and writing a beautiful exit for me. #IllmissNadine — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

3/3 So grateful for everyone's support & good wishes here in Twitterland. 🙏🏻 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) October 23, 2017

During the hour, Nadine got a call from her son, Roman, who informed her she was going to be a grandma before he asked her for a favor: Resolve a travel problem for his expectant girlfriend before the shutdown/she’s too pregnant to relocate with him to the Bay area. Nadine decided to plead her case in person before Homeland Security, and it worked.

But when Roman idly mused that it would be awesome if his mom lived closer to San Francisco, Nadine started thinking. And by the end of the episode, she’d decided: She was going to leave her position at the State Department to be closer to her family.

“I know this is not the best time, but I really need to ask you something,” Nadine told her boss just after the shutdown became a done deal. She asked for leave to spend time with Roman and his budding family. “Something tells me you’re not coming back from that leave,” a shrewd Elizabeth remarked.

“You’re right. I won’t be coming back from that leave. I love public service, but it’s gotten so vicious,” Nadine said sadly. “Somehow, we’ve become our own worst enemy. And I don’t want to spend the rest of my career fighting.”

Elizabeth lamented that they’d made a “damn good team,” and Nadine responded that it had been her “great honor” to serve SecState. They hugged, and then Nadine took one last look around and walked out of her boss’ office for the final time as she accompanied Elizabeth to bid the furloughed (aka “non-essential”) employees a sad farewell.

Neuwirth’s co-star Erich Bergen tweeted his farewell Sunday evening:

Working with @BebeNeuwirth has been one of the highlights of my career. Till the next one, my friend. #MadamSecretary — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) October 23, 2017

Neuwirth has been a series regular on the political drama since its debut in 2014.