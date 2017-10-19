Better Things Renewed for Season 3

FX wants more Better Things.

The cable network has renewed the Peabody Award-winning comedy for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Currently midway through its second season, Better Things centers on Sam Fox (Louie‘s Pamela Adlon), a working actress and single parent to three daughters: rebellious teen Max (Mikey Madison), mouthy middle child Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and sweetheart Duke (Olivia Edward). She also takes care of her wackadoo mother Phil (Celia Imrie, who recently earned TVLine honors).

“Better Things‘ success is testament to the creative genius of Pamela Adlon as a writer, director and actor,” Eric Schrier, Co-President of FX Networks’ Original Programming, said in a statement. “It has been a joy for everyone at FX to support Pamela and see the critics and industry recognize this series as one of the very best shows on TV. Pamela and the enormously talented cast, producers and crew have our deepest appreciation.”

Adlon created the series alongside frequent collaborator Louis C.K., and directed all 10 Season 2 episodes. For its freshman run, she earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Are you ecstatic for Better Things‘ renewal?