Outlander's Romantic Reunion Unfolds in New Print Shop Episode Photos

If you dinna think you can stand the wait until Sunday, when Outlander finally brings Claire and Jamie back together, may we interest you in a few very hot intriguing photos from the long-awaited episode?

The Frasers’ reunion, which started in Episode 5 but went on hold when Jamie fainted (and the series took a week off), continues in Sunday’s hour (8/7c), titled “A. Malcolm.” And from the looks of these new shots, Claire and her husband waste little time closing the gap that time and circumstance drove between them 20 years earlier.

We see Mr. and Mrs. Fraser making up for lost decades by getting close, both in the print shop where he works under the alias Alexander Malcolm and somewhere a lot cozier. And since the show has already released that pretty steamy promo for the episode, and book readers know what’s what, it’s not too far a leap to say that this reunion likely gets horizontal right after the events of Photo 3.

Elsewhere in the shots, we see Claire and Jamie walking the streets of Edinburgh solo, and we’re introduced to the adult version of Fergus, played by new cast member César Domboy.

Flip through the gallery above for a taste of the episode, then hit the comments with your thoughts!