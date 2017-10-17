Roseanne: First Photos From Set of ABC Revival — Who's Missing?

“Whereeeeeee’s Johnny?” are among the handful of words that come to mind upon glimpsing the first photos from the set of ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne revival.

The network on Tuesday released a pair of images (see below) from the comedy’s inaugural table read, and the gang is mostly all there… with the exception of co-star Johnny Galecki (David), whose participation in the eight-episode continuation remains up in the air due to his commitment to The Big Bang Theory. Last month, Galecki’s Roseanne wife Sara Gilbert, who serves as an EP on the revival, told TVLine, “We are in productive talks [with Johnny] and are hopeful it will work out.”

So who did show up for the revival’s premiere-episode table read, titled “Twenty Years to Life”? Pretty much everyone else. Clockwise from left (top photo): returning EP/director John Pasquin, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Jayden Rey (D.J.’s daughter), EP Bruce Helford, EP Whitney Cummings, returning Co-EP Sid Youngers, Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2, now appearing in a new role), Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1), John Goodman (Dan, very much alive), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Ames Mcnamara (David and Darlene’s son Mark) and EP Tony Hernandez.

Roseanne returns to ABC in early 2018.