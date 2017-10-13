The Night Shift Cancelled at NBC

The Night Shift has officially ended: NBC has axed the summer medical drama after four seasons, TVLine has learned.

Eoin Macken and Jill Flint headlined the cast as ER doctors working the late shift at San Antonio Memorial Hospital, where many of the doctors had also served in the military. Party of Five alum Scott Wolf played trauma surgeon Dr. Scott Clemmens, starting out as a recurring guest star and moving up to series regular for Seasons 3 and 4. (Ken Leung made headlines last November when he departed the show prior to Season 4.)

This summer, The Night Shift averaged 3.85 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 30 and 23 percent from its Season 3 average. The Season 4 finale, which aired August 31, will now serve as the series finale.

“We want to thank our amazing creators and executive producers, Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah, for their dedication and stellar work; a cast and crew that were second to none; and the city of Albuquerque, N.M., which graciously opened its arms to us,” NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “For four seasons, The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”