Ratings: Riverdale Returns Red-Hot, Doubling Its Season 1 Numbers

Jinkies! Or… whatever they exclaim over in Riverdale. Because the CW drama on Wednesday opened Season 2 not just with series highs but double its usual numbers — and on a new night, with no lead-in.

All told, Riverdale drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up sharply from its freshman launch out of Supernatural (1.4 mil/0.5) and doubling its Season 1 average and finale (both of which were 1 mil/0.4).

In fact, Archie and the gang delivered the Wednesday lead-off spot’s best numbers since the Nov. 30 episode of Arrow. What’s more, Riverdale‘s premiere was up 31 and 33 percent from Arrow‘s Season 5 average while giving the CW its highest-rated telecast among teens in five years (since Vampire Diaries on 10/11/12). TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Dynasty did 1.34 mil and a 0.4 rating (with a “C+” reader grade), on par with what Frequency debuted to in the time slot a year ago and besting fellow freshman Valor‘s Monday launch (1.2 mil/0.3).

Elsewhere on the night….

CBS | Survivor (7.9 mil/1.6) and Criminal Minds (5.9 mil/1.1) both held steady, while SEAL Team (7.9 mil/1.2) stabilized in Week 3.

FOX | Empire (5.9 mil/1.9) was flat, while Star (4.6 mil/1.5) rose a tenth.

NBC | Blacklist (5.6 mil/0.9) and SVU (5.7 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth, while Chicago PD (6 mil/1.2) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.6 mil/1.4) and Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1) each slipped two tenths, Modern Family (6.2 mil/1.8) dipped one tenth, while American Housewife (5 mil/1.4) and Designated Survivor (4.6 mil/0.9) were steady.

