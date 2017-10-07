TVLine Items: Amazon's Jack Ryan Trailer, Siren Premiere Date and More

John Krasinski is reporting for CIA field duty.

Amazon released a new teaser trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, and unlike the previous sneak peek, this one is not short on the Office alum in action.

The eight-episode drama — which is based on an idea conceived by Lost’s Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and therefore not a direct adaptation of Clancy’s popular book series — follows Krasinski’s up-and-coming CIA analyst Jack Ryan, who is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The show’s cast also includes Wendell Pierce (Suits, The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless), as well as Timothy Hutton (American Crime) in a recurring role.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is slated to debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2018.

* Freeform’s sinister mermaid drama Siren will premiere with a two-hour episode on Thursday, March 29 at 8/7c. Watch a clip from NYCC below:

* Amazon has released a teaser for the second half of The Tick‘s first season, debuting Friday, Feb. 23.

* Watch a trailer for Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie, airing this Thanksgiving weekend on Nickelodeon:

* Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) will headline Starz’s half-hour drama adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s bestselling book Sweetbitter, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play 22-year-old Tess, who is introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining after she lands a job at a celebrated downtown New York restaurant.