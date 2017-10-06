Riverdale Casts Hart Denton to Play Betty's Long-Lost Brother Chic

Riverdale‘s Cooper family is getting bigger (and more complicated): Relative newcomer Hart Denton has been cast as Betty’s long-lost brother Chic, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The actor/musician’s only previous TV acting credit is an episode of Fox’s Lethal Weapon that aired last year, but he certainly looks the part of a Cooper — blonde hair and all. (Remember last season, when Veronica theorized that Betty’s brother must be some “blonde Adonis”? Well, she wasn’t wrong.)

As we reported last week, the role of Chic will be recurring in Season 2; Denton will make his Riverdale debut midway through the upcoming season, which debuts next Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. We first learned about Chic in last season’s finale, when Betty’s mom Alice confessed that she got pregnant in high school and gave the baby — who grew up to be Chic — up for adoption.

Chic’s not the only new arrival heading to Riverdale this season: Mark Consuelos (Pitch, The Night Shift) joins the cast as Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge, who’s fresh out of prison, and Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) will play Veronica’s old school pal Nick St. Clair, a troublemaking rich kid who figures into what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is calling “potentially the darkest storyline we’ve told.”

Alright, Riverdale fans: Does Denton look the part of Betty’s brother? And how will he figure into Season 2’s drama? Toss out your theories in the comments.