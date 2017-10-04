The Flash Photos: Barry Rejoins the Team, Iris Takes Aim, Gypsy Visits Cisco

It won’t take long for Barry Allen to suit back up as The Flash and hit the streets of Central City.

In these new photos from Season 4’s second episode, the speedster rejoins Team Flash. But as showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine, adjusting to the group’s new dynamic won’t be easy for Barry.

“I think he loves that” Iris has taken on a leadership role, Helbing says. (She certainly looks in charge in the photos, doesn’t she?) But seeing as how it’s a fresh development for Barry, “there’s a big learning curve. It’s not just Cisco and Wells behind the command station. It’s the woman he loves. It’s going to take a bit of time for him to get used to that.” Plus, he’ll also be “confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris for six months to balance the Speed Force,” per the official description.

Elsewhere in the hour, Dominic Burgess (The Magicians) guest-stars as a dangerous meta who can control technology — someone alert Felicity Smoak! — while “Gypsy breaches in for a hot date with Cisco, but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart.”

Despite facing some unique challenges, to put it mildly, Cisco and Gypsy are going strong, Helbing assures us. “They have probably the longest long-distance relationship known to man right now,” he says. “They’re going to be exploring it as much as they can when they live on different Earths. They’re still together, and they’re going to be for a while.”

The Flash Season 4 premieres next Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW.

Click through the gallery above (or right here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts.