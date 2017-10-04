Power Promotes Brandon Victor Dixon to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5

Life for Power‘s Tasha just got a lot more complicated: Brandon Victor Dixon will be a series regular on the Starz drama, our sister site Deadline reports, starting with the upcoming fifth season.

Dixon’s promotion seems to indicate that his character, Terry Silver, will be a major player in Season 5. That makes sense; after all, Season 4 ended with Tasha — who had been having an affair with Silver, her husband’s lawyer — turning down his romantic overture but hiring him to represent her if/when she’s arrested for the murder of Ray Ray (which her son Tariq actually committed).

“She wants to get Terry in a position where he can’t speak about anything he saw,” thanks to attorney-client privilege, executive producer Courtney Kemp told TVLine after the finale, adding that Tasha probably does love Silver the way he loves her. “But the love of a child is always going to be stronger than the love of a man.”

Dixon is the second actor introduced in Season 4 to receive a promotion: Larenz Tate, who plays Councilman Rashad Tate, was upped to series regular in September.

Dixon, who played Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton for a year, has appeared in The Good Wife and Law & Order: Criminal Intent but is perhaps best known for taking the lead when the musical’s cast addressed then-Vice President-Elect Mike Pence after he attended the show in November 2016.