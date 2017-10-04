Grey's Anatomy to Stage Standalone Flashback Episode — First Photo

Grey’s Anatomy is kicking off November Sweeps by going to war, and it’s deploying four major characters to the front lines.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Danger Zone,” will be told almost entirely in flashback and chronicle the events leading up to Megan’s (Abigail Spencer) kidnapping in Iraq. In addition to Spencer, the standalone hour will also feature Kevin McKidd’s Owen, Martin Henderson’s Nathan and Kim Raver’s Teddy. (Check out an exclusive first look above.) I’m told the episode — penned by staff writer Jalysa Conway and directed by Cecilie Mosli — will be partially set in the present day, with Owen and Megan unpacking old baggage.

As Grey’s fans know, Megan’s disappearance drove a tractor-trailer-sized wedge between her brother Owen and her then-boyfriend Nathan. The pair have put forth dramatically different versions of the events leading up to her kidnapping (GreysAnatomyWiki has a solid summary of the whole kerfuffle). They have since buried the hatchet, thanks in no small part by Megan’s recent reappearance. The Season 13 episode, “The Room Where It Happens,” briefly revisited Megan’s pre-kidnapping period, although Bridget Regan was playing the role at the time. (Regan’s Last Ship duties prevented her from returning this season, triggering the Spencer recast.)

What are your initial thoughts about “Danger Zone”? Predictions as to which version of the story — Owen or Nathan’s — will prove to be true? Hit the comments!