Homeland Adds The Good Wife Alum Dylan Baker to Season 7 Cast

A veteran TV actor will be turning up the heat on President Keane next season on Homeland.

Dylan Baker (The Good Wife, Damages) has joined the Season 7 cast of the Showtime thriller as a recurring guest star, TVLine has learned. Baker will play Senator Sam Paley, a maverick U.S. Senator from the Southwest — hmmm, sound like anyone we know? — who is aggressively investigating Keane’s abuse of power. (If you remember, last season ended with an assassination attempt on Keane, which led to her getting paranoid about an internal conspiracy, having Saul arrested and cutting Carrie out of her inner circle.)

Homeland has been stocking up on cast members ahead of its seventh season (slated to debut early next year): Morgan Spector (The Mist, Boardwalk Empire) is a new series regular, playing an old friend of Carrie’s who is also investigating Keane and all the people she’s had detained. Mackenzie Astin will also recur as a guest star, playing Carrie’s brother-in-law Bill, who gets a job in Keane’s administration.

Baker earned three Emmy nominations for his work on CBS’ The Good Wife, playing charming killer Colin Sweeney. (He reprised the role earlier this year on The Good Fight.) He’s also had memorable roles on Damages, as CIA agent Jerry Boorman, and The Americans, as bio-weapons expert William Crandall.