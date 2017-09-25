Ratings: Star Trek: Discovery's Special CBS Premiere Draws 8 Million Viewers

Pending adjustment due to NFL and thus 60 Minutes overrun, Star Trek: Discovery‘s special linear CBS showcase on Sunday night drew 8.2 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating in fast nationals.

Though exact numbers have not been made available, the new Trek also led CBS All Access — the exclusive home to the sci-fi drama’s second and all future episodes — to a record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day (eclipsing the previous mark fueled by this year’s Grammy Awards). That in turn capped the streaming service’s best week and month ever in new sign-ups.

Leading into Discovery, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B,” 60 Minutes‘ 50th season premiere currently is at 13.5 million viewers and a 2.5 rating, down a tick from a year ago.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football’s Redskins/Raiders game (14.5 mil/5.3) is down 28 and 17 percent from the prelim numbers for last week’s Packers/Falcons match-up.

ABC | Funderdome (3.9 mil/0.8) rose 33 percent in the demo with its finale, while $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 mil/0.6) rose 20 percent.

FOX | Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? did 2.8 mil and a 1.1.

