Emmys: President Trump Weighs In on 'Worst Ever' Ratings, Commends 'Deplorables' for Skipping

You knew Donald Trump would have an opinion on the Emmys‘ poor ratings, and now we have it.

Just hours after addressing the United Nations on Tuesday, the President of the United States went on Twitter to say how “saddened” he was by the “worst ever” ratings for TV’s biggest night. Commenting as though the Emmys aired on Monday, and not on Sunday, Trump theorized that the record-low tune-in was a result of the “smartest people of them all” — or more specifically, the “DEPLORABLES” (a play on Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” gaffe) — choosing not to watch.

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Trump, a two-time Emmy nominee for The Apprentice, was the butt of many jokes during Sunday’s telecast. Saturday Night Live impersonator Alec Baldwin, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, began his acceptance speech by cracking, “At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.” He then went on to say that his “orange wig” doubled as birth control, having had three children in three years prior to portraying Trump.

The Stephen Colbert-hosted ceremony drew 11.38 million total viewers (matching last year’s all-time smallest audience) and a 2.5 rating (slipping 11 percent in the demo to a new low). In a TVLine poll, 68 percent blamed the nadir on anticipated political commentary by the host and attending celebs.

Are you surprised to see Trump tweeting about Emmy ratings, or are you more surprised that it took him this long?