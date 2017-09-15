Jane the Virgin Unveils New Mateo in Cute Season 4 Poster — Plus: Check Out Tyler Posey as Jane's First Love

Jane Villanueva is still a mom in Season 4… but her son Mateo looks a little different.

In the new Season 4 poster for The CW’s Jane the Virgin, we see star Gina Rodriguez paired up with a new face: Elias Janssen, who’ll play Jane’s son Mateo in the new season, debuting Friday, Oct. 13 at 9/8c. (Sources tell TVLine that Joseph Sanders, the young actor who played Mateo last season, is busy with school.) Jane looks a little overwhelmed in the poster, with a grinning Mateo sitting on her shoulders and a tagline that reads: “Relationship status: It’s mom-plicated.”

We already know Jane’s love life is going to get even more “mom-plicated” with the arrival of Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey as Jane’s first love Adam, who reentered Jane’s life out of the blue in last season’s finale. The CW has also released a few first-look photos from Season 4, which show Jane and Adam romantically lounging together with a bottle of wine and Adam seductively strumming an acoustic guitar. Hmmm… could Adam end up being the man to mend Jane’s broken heart, post-Michael?

