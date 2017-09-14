Emerald City Star Adria Arjona Joins Neil Gaiman's Good Omens

Adria Arjona just can’t stay away from witches: The Emerald City star will play “practical occultist” Anathema Device in Amazon’s forthcoming Good Omens adaptation, showrunner Neil Gaiman announced Thursday via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the author posted a blurry photo of the series’ first table read, adding that casting news was about to break. Soon after, he added this:

The series is a six-part comedy for Amazon based on the acclaimed fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic). Gaiman also serves as showrunner. It takes place in the near future, as the apocalypse approaches and humanity is about to undergo Final Judgment. It all seems to be unfolding according to Divine Plan… which is not good news to an angel named Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (Broadchurch‘s David Tennant), both of whom have lived among Earth’s mortals since the dawn of time and really rather enjoy their lifestyle.

Arjona’s character is a descendant of Agnes Nutter, an ancient witch. As Gaiman notes in his tweet, the series also cast the following actors: Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) as Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl, Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) as Duke of Hell Hastur and Ariyon Bakare (Rogue One) as Duke of Hell Ligur.

In addition to NBC’s short-lived Wizard of Oz series, Arjona’s TV credits include True Detective, Person of Interest and Unforgettable.

