The Flash Season 4 Promo: Barry Is Reunited With Iris — But Is He OK?

The Flash is back in Smallville Central City in a new Season 4 promo. (Come on, I wasn’t the only one who thought that shot of a truck on an open road looked the like the home of a past CW superhero, right?)

After making a memorable entrance, a scruffy Barry is reunited with his fiancée Iris, who reassures him that he’s home. Meanwhile, Cisco is eager for his friend to try on the new suit he made for him. But there’s something haunted in the speedster’s eyes. Is all not OK with Barry Allen?

Given what the hero’s been through, it would make sense for him to be carrying around some heavy emotions. But showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine that “Barry’s time in the speed force let him deal with all of the baggage that he had the last three seasons, everything with his mom and his dad and Flashpoint. So when he comes out, he’s sort of left that all behind.”

“It does really allow Barry and Grant [Gustin], in a lot of ways, to play these scenes with a lot more lightness to it,” Helbing continues. “The combination of the scripts being a lot more fun and more joke-ridden, and just the state that Barry’s in when he comes out, it’s really changed the show quite a bit. There’s definitely a comedic tonal shift that we’re really loving right now.”

The Flash Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the “WestAllen” reunion.