Will & Grace Revival: Bobby Cannavale to Return as Vince in Season 9

NBC’s Will & Grace revival has booked another familiar face. (Prepare yourself, Will.)

Bobby Cannavale will reprise his role as Will’s cop ex-boyfriend Vince D’Angelo in the upcoming Season 9. The two-time Emmy winner (Boardwalk Empire, Nurse Jackie) is just the latest W&G alum to return for the much-anticipated revival — debuting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c — following Minnie Driver’s announced return as Karen’s arch-rival Lorraine last month.

Series star Debra Messing broke the news with an Instagram post from the set:

It just gets better and better. ANOTHER fan fav from our little show of yesteryear. @bobby_cannavale is in the house! Little bit of trivia- when we were both youngin's in 1993 we lived across the hall from each other in NYC. #olllllddddddfriends @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

The news is a bit puzzling, though, since the W&G series finale saw Will happily married to Vince — but NBC has already promised that the bittersweet original ending will be ignored in the revival. So are Will and Vince back together, or still broken up, or what?

Cannavale won the 2005 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy for his work as Vince. He recently co-starred in Season 2 of Netflix’s Master of None as celebrity chef Jeff, and he’s also set to join the cast of USA’s Mr. Robot in the upcoming third season, debuting in October.

Are you happy to have Vince back, Will & Grace fans? Give us your best guess about Will and Vince’s relationship status in the comments.